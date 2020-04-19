<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Pastor Enoch Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God said today that the rampaging coronavirus will soon recede.

But he warned that the virus will not go away 100 per cent.

The respected pastor spoke in a virtual sermon today streamed live from the RCCG headquarters.

Adeboye urged government to learn from the viruses of the past such as the Spanish flu and Ebola.

“Flu came about 100 years ago. It receded. Ebola came, it receded. They have not died completely”, he said.

He acknowledged government efforts to deal with the pandemic.

But he also told officials not to forget to appreciate God for the successes recorded.





“We must give praise to God, so that our victory will be permanent”, the mathematics lecturer turned pastor said.

Adeboye advised government to include religious leaders in committees fighting the pandemic. And quickly counted himself among those to be included, describing himelf as ‘a small boy’.

He said the religious leaders will give a spiritual touch to the various efforts.

“It is not in our ability, wisdom that we are achieving the results we have seen. We must give glory to God, so that the victory will not be reversed.

In a message directed more specifically at church members, Adeboye said the ‘return journey’ to normalcy has begun.

The return journey, he said, will not be rapid. But it will be steady.

He hoped that pastor will to works soon in a few weeks.