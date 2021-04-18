



The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christain Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye has expressed concerns over the attack on monarchs in Ekiti State.

The man of God expressed worry when he paid a visit to the Ekiti governor, Kayode Fayemi at the state government house grounds, Ado Ekiti, the state capital on Saturday.

Pastor Adeboye described the situation as alarming noting that criminal elements now have no regard for traditional rulers and heads of sacred institutions.

“It is condemnable, the flagrant disrespect to our traditional institution in Ekiti State in recent times by gunmen,” he said.

Recently, monarchs in Ekiti State have been attacked by gunmen.





Newsmen on Saturday, April 10, reported how the Elewu of Ewu Ekiti, Oba Adetutu Ajayi, escaped a near-death attack after gunmen shot at his car while traveling along Ayetoro-Ewu Road.

Similarly, on Friday, April 16, Oba David Oyewumi, the Obadu of Ilemeso in the state was kidnapped by gunmen.

The traditional ruler was whisked away by gunmen in his palace, the police confirmed.

It is against this backdrop the cleric expressed worry. He, however, assured he is praying for the state and assuring that victory would be theirs soon.

” I can assure you that we are crying to the Lord of Hosts, the one who has never lost a war, that he will fight this battle for us and give us victory very soon.