



The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has spoken against nudity on social media.

On Friday, he said those who engage in such were chasing the Holy Spirit away.

The religious leader made reference to Bible verses to buttress his point.

This is coming after many Nigerians jumped on the trending silhouette challenge where people go unclad.

Adeboye said what the flesh usually tells one to do are listed in Galatians 5:19-21.

“You must have earlier read in today’s Bible text. You think that you can view a few pictures or videos on social media where someone is almost nude and it is okay. You are quenching the Spirit”, he tweeted.

“That little window you give to indulge the flesh will strengthen it such that you would find yourself going back to those pictures/videos after that time. The Bible is very clear – don’t ever do anything that will quench the Spirit. Never!”





The cleric explained that there are some things that are not sins, but can strengthen the flesh to the point of eventually quenching the Spirit.

He cited not fasting (Psalm 35:13), not being able to abstain from sex even with your legally wedded spouse (1 Corinthians 7:5), not praying (Ephesians 6:18), not studying your Bible (Psalm 119:9-11) and not fellowshipping with the brethren (Hebrews 10:25).

Adeboye said Galatians 5:16 confirms it is necessary to always walk in the Spirit so that you will not fulfil the works of the flesh.

The RCCG leader noted that if people take a break from spiritual exercises, they will eventually fulfil the works of the flesh.

He quoted “Can two walk together, except they be agreed?” of Amos 3:3″, and stressed: “There is no holiday in the spirit realm.”

Adeboye further appealed to everyone to walk in the Spirit every day in order to attain God’s plan for their life.

“What are those things you do that quench the Spirit of God in you? List them and cut yourself off from them today”, the cleric advised.