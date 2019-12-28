<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has disclosed that his administration would do better with the budget passed by the State House of Assembly, saying that his administration had been able to achieve the little it has, with the budget it inherited from the immediate past administration in the State.

Abiodun, who made this known at the Christmas Thanksgiving Service held at the Emmanuel Villa, the residence of the Governor in Iperu-Remo, said that his administration would be able to do a lot more for the State once the House of Assembly passes the budget before the end of the year.

Abiodun said that the pattern of voting was unprecedented, adding that he won the election free and fair as he was not the incumbent that he could have rigged the election.

The Governor stated that the vision of his administration remains one that is poised to provide focused and qualitative governance, whilst creating an enabling environment for a Public-Private Sector Partnership, adding that his administration will be a good administration that would be characterized by being inclusive, participatory, transparent and accountable.

Abiodun noted that he bears no grudge against anyone that worked against his emergence as Governor, saying that even Jesus Christ had a Judas to fulfill his destiny.

“I want to note that I bear no grudge against anyone. God has granted us victory. What more can I wish and pray for from God? You know, at times, God uses different people as instruments for His testimony. For those people that opposed me, they were indeed instruments in the hands of God for me to achieve my destiny, so how can I begin to bear grudge against them. If Judas did not betray our Lord, we would not have had Christ die and rise again,” he said.

In his sermon, the Bishop of Ijebu southwest Anglican Communion, Rev. Babatunde Ogunbanwo, said that obligation, exhibition, compensation, compassion, and appreciation are some of the reasons why people give gifts to their loved ones, adding that love which was a major reason why people give gifts, was also the reason why God gave the world His son, Jesus Christ.

Ogunbanwo urged the Governor to, in the spirit of the season, forgive all those who may have wronged him, while adding that the Governor should continue the good works he has started in the State.