Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) has kicked against the alleged secret recruitment of about 200 staff by the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) without following due process.

The union pointed out that the employment was not advertised, according to Public Service Rules (PSR).

But NASC has dismissed the allegation by the union, saying the recruitment followed due process.

Dr. Mohammed Adamu Fika, chairman of NASC, explained that the commission has not been able to recruit new staffing the last ten years, adding that the approval to recruit was granted last year October.

He said: “It is not possible to recruit without following due process because we are employing about eighty something senior staff, the rest are junior staff. For senior staff, if the number is over 100 you have to advertise and if the number is less than that you seek waiver from Federal Character Commission, which we did.

“In both cases, for National Assembly, we have 96 staff and for the National Assembly Service Commission, we have 83, the rest are junior staff, which we don’t need to advertise.

“83 senior staff for the Commission and 96 staff for the National Assembly, these are two different organizations. We sought a waiver from Federal Character Commission. There was no employment for the two bodies for over 10 years.”

But PASAN alleged that the recruitment was hurriedly done by the leadership of NASC, that has just finished its five years tenure, without due consideration to the plight of staffers of the National Assembly.

The union further pointed out that the employment was allegedly done to satisfy the outgoing commissioners who in the purported recruitment appointed their family members.

Speaking with newsmen on the condition of anonymity, a member of the union alleged that the outgoing Dr. Mohammed Adamu Fika-led commission did the recruitment in a hurry to cover their tracks.

He added that the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, who is the Chairman of National Assembly, the Clerk of the National Assembly (CNA) were not involved in the employment and are angry about the development.

The source further said that Saraki and CNA were angry because the recruitment did not follow due process and the Federal Character principle was not applied.

Besides, interviews were not conducted for applicants who may be interest in the vacant posts.

It was gathered that on Thursday, Dr. Fika led the commissioners to seek audience with Saraki but the Senate President did not give them listening ear, as he left for the Villa to attend a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

The source alleged that the management of the commission is busy recruiting illegally against the civil service rules, while their welfare has been ignored.

He said, “They claimed they don’t have enough money to pay consolidated legislative salary structure approved on July 7, 2010 by the National Assembly in line with National Assembly Service Act, yet they are bringing new people into the system.

“Staff have been complaining of poor working condition and yet the National Assembly management is busy painting and renovating buildings, while staffers are dying in their numbers.”