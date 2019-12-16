<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Implementing Partners on HIV infection has started stepped-up efforts towards tracking over twenty two thousand unidentified HIV infected persons in Nasarawa State.

Dr. Terfa Kene gave this indication in Akwanga, Nasarawa State, at the end of a five-day workshop to develop an annual Operational Plan 2020 to fight against HIV AIDS and sexually transmitted diseases in the state.

The meeting had representatives from Global Funds, Catholic Relief Services, Institute of Human Virology Nigeria, Achieving Health Nigeria Initiative, officials from the Ministry of Health, Nasarawa State, Civil Society Organizations, among others.

He said the 2020 Operational Plan on HIV AIDS would focus mainly on finding and tracking unidentified HIV patients to address their unmet needs for treatment.

Terfa applauded the Nasarawa State Government for its commitment to contain the spread of HIV AIDS and other sexually transmitted diseases in the state over the years.

Also speaking, the North Central Zonal Team Leader of Achieving Health Nigeria Initiative, Olukunle Daramola, noted that they would work closely with other partners to ensure seamless implementation of the 2020 Plan for HIV AIDS and sexually transmitted diseases to achieve zero percent spread of the virus.

Nasarawa State Coordinator, Network of People Living with HIV AIDS, Mr. Philip Lokoko, expressed delight over the level of commitment by international donors in the fight against HIV AIDS in the state.

He appealed to health personnel, especially in the rural areas to desist from disclosing the HIV status of people without their consent.

Lokoko also called on people living with the virus to identify themselves publicly to access assistance instead of hiding their status.