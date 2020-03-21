<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The World Health Organization says it is working with the Lagos State Government, the Port Health Services of the Federal Ministry of Health as well as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control to beef up Point of Entry surveillance at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

It says collaborative efforts towards passenger screening at both arrival terminals of the airport is important to halt further possible importation of COVID-19.

This was contained in a statement by WHO African Region entitled, ‘Close-marking COVID19 – WHO supports screening activities at Lagos international airport arrivals’.

Newsmen report that the United Nations’ agency on global health says screening challenges including “language barrier, incomplete or inappropriate completion of the self-reporting forms” at the Lagos airport pose “significant risk of importation of more cases from outside the country”.

It adds that robust strategies for efficient screening of passengers that arrive in the country have, therefore, been adopted in line with the national COVID-19 preparedness and response plan.

It states, “Self-reporting forms are handed out to passengers before they disembark the airplane or on arrival as per the protocol for screening.

“The primary screening includes review of the self-reporting forms, temperature monitoring by screening staff and a nurse responsible for observing passengers for visible signs of illness.

“Any passenger who reports illness or exposure to confirmed cases or shows visible signs of illness will be further interviewed and sent to the secondary screening point for assessment by a medical officer.

“The forms collected from the screening section are further segregated to identify passengers coming from places of interest, which are the countries with current local transmission of the virus.





“The details of these persons of interest are captured in a database for further follow up on the symptoms of severe acute respiratory infection through phone calls.”

The Director of Port Health Services, Dr Morenike Alex-Okoh, says, “WHO has remained a dependable ally to Port Health Services in strengthening IHR capacities for responding to public health events at the Points of Entry, this has remained true during this COVID-19 preparedness and response.”

The Lagos airport is the busiest entry point in Nigeria with an average of 3000 inbound passengers daily from different parts of the world.

Newsmen report that 33 international airlines operate flights into the country, according to statistics from the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority.

Nigeria recorded its first confirmed coronavirus case on February 27 when a 44-year-old Italian citizen was diagnosed in Lagos State after being referred from Ogun State.

The case arrived at the Lagos airport through a Turkish Airlines’ flight.

There have been subsequent cases that arrived at the Lagos airport through Virgin Atlantic, British Airways, Lufthansa, amongst others.

Of the twelve cases of the virus in Nigeria, eleven were identified in Lagos including a six-week-old baby.

Effective Saturday, March 21, the NCAA says the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano; the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu; and the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, are shut, thereby redirecting all international flights to the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja; and the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

Newsmen report that the government also placed a travel restriction on fifteen high-risk countries to curb the importation of the novel virus which has infected over 200,000 persons globally with about 10,000 deaths recorded.