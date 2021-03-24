



The indefinite strike embarked upon by the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) nationwide yesterday has crippled legislative activities at the Kano State House of Assembly.

Also, staff members of PASAN blocked all access into the Assembly complex to protest against the non-implementation of legislature autonomy by the Nigerian state governors.

Addressing journalists on the development in Kano, the state Chairman of the association, Mr. Ubale Yusuf, said the strike had just begun.

According to him, the indefinite strike was aimed at shutting down the national and state assemblies over the non-implementation of financial autonomy by the state governors.

He further explained that in May 2020, President Muhammad Buhari signed an executive order granting financial autonomy to the legislature across the 36 states of the country, but it is yet to be implemented by the governors.





Yusuf added that after the president’s approval, the governors challenged the issue in court, but were not able to succeed in stopping the autonomy.

According to him, “Although, despite the court order, the governors are yet to comply and implement the autonomy. Therefore, we have no other option than to embark on an indefinite strike to call the attention of the governors.

“Like you know, both the state and the National Assemblies are very important to the governors. If really they are working for the progress of their states, the governors must look for a lasting solution.

“We were instructed by our national body not to negotiate with anyone on the issue, and I assured you that we are not going to engage in any discussion with anyone.

“Therefore, PASAN in Kano State with 14 members have commenced indefinite strike today (yesterday), and we are not stopping until we receive instruction from the national body.”