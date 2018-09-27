The national deputy president, Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria, Mr Segun Atho, has advised parents to encourage their children to go into farming.

Speaking at one day capacity training on rice production and input application, organised by the association in Badagry, Lagos, Atho said parents should change their attitudes towards agriculture and encourage their children to embrace agriculture.

According to him, “We cannot continue to import rice and other foods; Nigerians can feed themselves without the help of other countries.

Atho lamented that it is so unfortunate that many young people are still searching for white collar job which is no longer available for them to do.

He further said, ‘‘Agriculture must be seen as business, not as a hobby. Nigeria has about 95 million hectares of farm land, and 6 million of this land is suitable for growing rice, which makes agricultural sector spacious enough to accommodate large numbers of people who are ready to farm”.

He noted that the association is under the Federal Government anchor borrower program, which makes fund available to farmers in the country.

According to him, they are not giving cash to anybody, but, inputs are given to interested farmers to support their produces.

Atho further explained: ‘‘Federal government has thrown its weight behind the rice farmers in the area of finance and inputs. Our farmers are now taught on modern rice farming for high yield and production, so we can feed the nation with rice.”