<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Parents have been called upon to help the pupils in primary and junior secondary schools to clear the overgrown bushes in their school fields so as to avoid the dangers usually associated with bushy and dirty environments.

Peter Aja Chukwu, the Secretary of Local Education Authority in Ivo Local Government Area, made this call on Monday during a management and review meeting he held with the head teachers of the primary schools and the principals of junior secondary schools in the area.

<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ab00b666&cb=372633535272822922938363633' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=8&cb=372633535272822922938363633&n=ab00b666' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Aja said given that the children they have in the schools were too tender to clear those over grown bushes, parents and other stakeholders (the PTA and school-based management committee) should help to clear them after which the children would now begin to clear subsequent ones.

The secretary also said that the meeting was for them to review the outcome of the effective school resumption monitoring that was carried out by the government to know what and what that were still needed to be done.