President Muhammed Buhari has been given up till May 29 this year to sign the Digital and Social Media Bill or face the anger of the Nigerian youths.

Handing down the ultimatum on Wednesday during the Digital Rights & Inclusion Forum 2019, Gbenga Sesan, Executive Director, Paradigm Initiative, convener of the forum, said the Nigerian government needed to sign the Digital Rights and Freedom Bill so that Nigeria could be the leader once and for all and stop being the laughing stock as the biggest and largest black nation on earth.

It would be recalled that Buhari declined assent to the bill earlier this year after almost three years of legislative process, saying it covered too many technical subjects and failed to address any of them extensively.

The Digital Rights and Freedom Bill sought to protect Internet users in Nigeria from infringement of their fundamental freedoms.

Sesan said if the president failed to sign before May 29, the Paradigm Initiative would ensure that it came to him during the Ninth Assembly, stressing that the Nigerian youths would seek every available means to protect their rights to freedom, including rights to the internet and social media.