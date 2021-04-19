



The interim administrator of the presidential amnesty programme (PAP), Milland Dikio, says the era of violence and armed struggle in the Niger Delta region is over.

According to NAN, Dikio said this at the graduation of 200 delegates of PAP at Bradama International Skill Works Ltd in Ondo state on Sunday.

He added that this has “given way to new ideas in intellectual space, driven by science and technology to advance speedy development and growth of the people”.

Dikio said the success story of PAP had shown that given the right orientation and skill, youths from the region could rise to the technological challenge of the 21st century as an alternative to armed struggle.

He asked the graduates to leave with a spirit of excellence and said he hoped they will make a difference in the world.

“We are here to celebrate what is possible in the Niger Delta region and beyond by reorientation and re-dedication of our core values as a people toward seeking better living conditions for everyone,” he said.





“I am going to charge you (graduands) to leave here with the spirit of excellence which the chief executive officer managing director of Bradama International, high chief Bibopere Ajube has excellently demonstrated as a leader of ex- agitators in the region.

“As ex-agitators, you don’t need to look any further for mentorship, the managing director of Bradama Intl has competed with the best in the world and continued to stand out among his peers. He is indeed, the new face of technology advancement in emancipation struggle of Niger Delta.

“This is not an ordinary graduation ceremony, and so, we hold the sixth graduates of Bradama and the first under my watch, in high esteem. We hope and pray you will be the difference makers as you go into the world.

“As you leave this place, you will meet challenges but as the saying goes that when the going gets tough, the tough gets going, I assure you that the sky is not your limit but your starting point.”