A student of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State has reportedly been diagnosed with Lassa fever.

A source told newsmen that the student had been ferried to a Lassa fever centre in Ebonyi State.

The source said,” The student was on admission at the Unizik Clinic Awka for some days.

“She was referred to Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu Teaching Hospital, Awka and has been confirmed to have Lassa fever.

“The student has been transferred to Lassa fever centre in Ebonyi.

“Stories have it that there were lots of contacts amongst students before she was taken away from her environment.

“We have to be vigilant, battle-ready and prayerful “.

A memo from Chukwuemeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital obtained by newsmen confirmed the incident.

The memo dated 30th January 2020 was signed by Dr Ifeanyichukwu Ezebialu on behalf of the Chief Medical Director of the hospital.





It read in part, “On behalf of the Hospital Management, I wish to inform the entire hospital community that COOUTH received a suspected case of Lassa fever from Unizik Medical Centre.

“Specimen was collected and sent to Irruah, Edo State for confirmation. The result eventually came out yesterday (Thursday) and was positive.

“The state emergency response team of the Ministry of Health, who has been in the know all along, has moved the patient to Abakiliki and necessary decontamination has been done in the ward where the patient was nursed.

“The management is most grateful and appreciates all the staff involved in the management as they displayed a commendable concept of the universal precaution.

“Going further, the management wishes to implore all staff to go about their normal duties as there is no cause for alarm. However, all must always remember to be vigilant and apply universal precautions.”

When contacted on the telephone, the Unizik Public Relations Officer, Mrs Chika Ene, said the university would react officially on the matter before long.