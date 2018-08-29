The 2019 elections budget continues to linger in National Assembly as the Joint National Assembly Panel on the Independent National Electoral Commission has set up another sub-committee to look into the N143 billion budget submitted on Tuesday.

The Electoral Body complied with the directive of the Committee to submit the budget of N143 billion for consideration.

After close to two hours meeting, the Chairman of the Joint Panel, Senator Suleiman Nazif, said the Committee had resolved to set up a sub-committee to look into the N143 billion elections budget.

According to Nazif: “We have set up sub-committee to look into the N143 billion elections budget presented by the INEC.”