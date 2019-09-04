<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The dream of one of the applicants seeking for the headship of the Nasarawa State Polytechnic in the ongoing recruitment of a new rector has suffered huge setback following indictments by investigation panels.

Two panels of investigation set up to unravel the huge corrupt practices being perpetrated in the state-own polytechnic indicted the immediate-past Chief Liberian of the institution and other principal officers.

Alhaji Dalhatu Jibril, the immediate-past Librarian, one of the applicants vying for the position of Rector, was indicted for allegedly inflating prices of library books and materials, according to a report by the visitation panel to the state polytechnic in 2013.

Also, page 75 of the 2013 panel report stated that “the inflation of prices of books and library materials were craftily done using the due process which offers explanation but is lacking in probity.”

The report stated further that Alh. Dalhatu took over charge of the work on the library extension, and was warned by the panel to desist from overstepping his bound by handling physical work construction of the e-library project.

Furthermore, another investigative committee set up in June 2018 by the state government to investigate the activities of the state polytechnics from 2014 till 2018 also indicted Alh. Dalhatu Jibril of financial impropriety.

“Dalhatu Jibril the school Librarian illegally received rent subsidy for the period of 10 years in the sum of N7,000,000,00 paid to him”, as contained on page 104 of the report.