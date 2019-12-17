<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The panel set up by the Bauchi State Government to screen civil servants and pensioners on its payroll without the compulsory Bank Verification Number has said 20 dead pensioners are still on government’s payroll.

Secretary of the panel, Alhaji Ishiaka Tijjani, who disclosed this to newsmen in Bauchi on Monday said that the discovery followed the committee’s partial screening of some pensioners residing in Zaki and Katagum Local Government Areas of the state.

From the 600 pensioners screened during the partial exercise, these twenty dead persons were discovered to still be on the government’s payroll and collecting their monthly benefits.

Tijjani said, “We have discovered during our assignment that about 20 dead pensioners out of 600 pensioners that were screened are being paid monthly benefits.

“It may interest you to note that the figure is just out of 600 pensioners, and we have a total of 9,889 pensioners that we are going to verify.

“Our discovery followed useful information given to us by the state officials of the Nigerian Union of Pensioners and we want others to emulate the same.”

The Panel’s Secretary said his panel had cleared 13,285 local government workers out of the over 14,632 workers earlier said to be without BVN.