Pandora Papers: I’m yet to receive EFCC invitation – Peter Obi

A former Governor of Anambra State, Mr Peter Obi, has denied reacting to the invitation extended to him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as being circulated on different social media platforms.

Obi said he was yet to receive an invitation from the anti-graft commission, rather, he only read letters circulating on the internet, just like everyone else.

Obi, in a press release by his media office, signed by his media aide, Valentine Obienyem, said a reaction which quoted Obi as requesting the EFCC to make their investigations public, among other remarks did not emanate from the former vice-presidential candidate.

The release said: “Obi is yet to receive the letter from the EFCC, which he read on social media like others.

“From what is circulating, the letter appears to have been sent to an office he is no longer part of and is yet to reach him.”

However, the release further read: “Obi being a law-abiding Nigerian will honour all legitimate invitations from government agencies at all times.”