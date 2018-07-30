The leadership of Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, has tasked the Federal Government to implement the 16-point demand of Niger Delta people which was presented by PANDEF to President Muhammadu Buhari in 2016 to save Nigeria’s economy from further interruption.

PANDEF’s Publicity Secretary, Chief Anabs Sara-Igbe, in a statement yesterday, warned that the people of the Niger Delta were not happy with the All Progressives Congress, APC-led Federal Government and advised the government to quickly address the needs of the people to stem the discontent.

Sara-Igbe also made a case for the restructuring of the Nigerian state which he described as the panacea for equitable economic and infrastructural development in the country.

He said: “The people of the Niger Delta are not happy with the current administration for its failure to fully implement PANDEF’s 16-point demand, as well as address the plight of the people of Niger Delta.

“The people are known to be peaceful, accommodating and most friendly in the country but when pushed to the wall, may react violently.

“The people of Niger Delta believe strongly in restructuring of the country, as a panacea for equitable economic and infrastructural development. We are, therefore, calling on the Federal Government to urgently address the 16- point demand of PANDEF and also restructure the country in the interest of all.

“PANDEF also appeals to the executive and legislative arms of government to ensure that the much needed peace and security of lives and property in the country are always given priority and they should act within the ambit of the Nigerian constitution and the relevant laws of the country.”