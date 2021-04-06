



The Apex socio-cultural organisation of the South-South geopolitical zone, Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, has expressed sadness over the demise of late Yinka Odumakin who died on April 3, 2021, from COVID-19 complications.

PANDEF in a statement signed by its National Chairman, Senator Emmanuel Ibokessien, and made available to Vanguard yesterday in Uyo described the deceased as a true nationalist and an irrepressible advocate for truth and justice.

The forum conveyed its condolences to the wife of late Odumakin, the entire family, as well as the leadership of Afenifere where until his death, he served as its National Secretary.

The statement reads, “The National Chairman, Senator Emmanuel Ibokessien, on behalf of the National Leader, the Board of Trustees (BoT), entire Executive Committee and members of Pan Niger Delta Forum, (PANDEF) convey our profound condolences to the leadership of Afenifere as well as the wife, Dr Joe Okei-Odumakin, and family of late Yinka Odumakin over his demise.





“PANDEF is deeply saddened by his untimely passing. We will greatly miss his unequivocal voice and prolific writings on issues of good governance and rule of law. He is gone, but yet he will live on in the hearts of many.

”Yinka Odumakin was a dedicated and steadfast crusader for national concord and a better Nigeria. He was a true nationalist, an irrepressible advocate for truth and justice.

”He played a pivotal role in the Southern and Middle Belt Forum. Yinka’s death is a great loss not only to his family, Afenifere and the Yoruba Nation but to all true patriots and nationalists.

“Our prayers and thoughts are with his family, friends and the leadership of Afenifere. May God Almighty grant his loyal and committed soul eternal rest”.