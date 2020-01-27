<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Pan Niger Delta Forum, the South-South regional group in it’s reaction, said the Federal Government should immediately overhaul the nation’s security architecture and apparatus.

A PANDEF leader told newsmen on phone: “It is matter of common fact that security situations impact the economic realities, and vice versa; and these situations have a lot to do with the political leadership of the country. Once the government solves the security and economic challenges, other issues will naturally get resolved.”

“PANDEF , therefore, urges President Buhari to tackle headlong the insecurity and criminality challenges in the country, to strengthen the nation’s security, and guarantee the safety of lives and property of citizens.





“There is an urgent need of change in strategy and approach, and this requires immediate overhaul of the nation’s security architecture and apparatus.

“Most importantly, the President must rejig the top hierarchy of the armed forces in order to bring in new hands and fresh ideas. And appointments of persons to such offices should not be based on religious or sectional considerations, but on character and competence.

“He needs to improve the weaponry and welfare of officers and men of the armed forces, the police and other security agencies, as well as provide adequate training and retraining to expand the capacities of personnel, ” he stated.