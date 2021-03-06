



The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has called on the attackers of police personnel and facilities in the country to stop their criminal activities.

PANDEF’s National Publicity Secretary Ken Robinson gave the advice in a statement he issued on Friday in Warri, Delta.

Robinson urged the alleged perpetrators to seek lawful and acceptable ways to vent whatever grievances they might have against the police.

He noted that there could be some bad eggs in the police force and called on the authorities to redouble their efforts to sanitise the organisation.





“PANDEF strongly condemned the reported attacks on police stations in parts of the country.

‘“The said attacks on police stations and personnel for whatever reasons are barbaric and should not be condoned in a civilised society.

“We, therefore, urged the police authorities to weed out unpatriotic officers and restore the dwindling primacy of the force within the internal security architecture of the country,” he added.

Robinson advised the security personnel to be professional in their conduct.