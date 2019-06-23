<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has tackled the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN) over its call for the establishment of Fulani Youth Vigilante in the South Eastern part of the country

PANDEF said the Miyetti Allah should rather send their battle-ready Fulani vigilante to the North East geo-political zone to tame the activities of Boko Haram terrorists, who had been wreaking havoc in the country.

PANDEF also saaaid the call by Miyetti Allah was a larger attempt by some persons to conquer other regions and tribes as part of the Islamisation and Fulanisation plans.

Dr. Alfred Mulade, PANDEF National Secretary, in a statement on Saturday, a copy made available to newsmen, described the statement as a height of impunity by the group.

He stressed that was pained by the strange call made recently by MACBAN for the establishment of Fulani Youth Vigilante body in the South East to complement those in their host communities and other constituted security apparatus in the geo-political zone.

The Forum considered the call as not only ‘intriguing’, raised series of questions in people’s mind, the major of which he said included: “Has any of the state security apparatus, namely the Police, Department of State Security (DSS), the Military, and others, cried out for additional help to perform their constitutional statutory duties of protecting life and property?”

Mulade stated: “PANDEF stands solidly with its contemporaries, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo and Afenifere in their similar response as PANDEF’s position on this yet another reckless display of rabid impunity covered by rabid obnoxious immunity.

“Seeing that such a call has no constitutional, therefore, legal backing, it can then be seen as buttressing the expressed statements by Elder statesmen like former President Olusegun Obasanjo and General Theophilus Danjuma (rtd), that these creepy moves of MACBAN underscore an evil scheme, by the Fulani to occupy the entire Nigeria by the same subterfuge by which the Hausa Kingdoms and some parts of what later became the Northerner Protectorate in the tentative days of the formation of an Amalgamation with the Southern Protectorate into the Nigerian territorial entity for the convenience of British Colonial Administration, to a most wicked advantage of a group that counts among the smallest in the Country.

“PANDEF has no option, but to factor in the recent story, not denied by the authorities, of an alleged N100 billion offered MACBAN, by the Federal Government, for reasons still not given. The government’s attitude of attempting to accord MACBAN, an association of private business concerns, the same status as the likes of respective socio-cultural groups as PANDEF, Afenifere, Ohanaeze Ndigbo and the Middle Belt Forum, and ignoring the likes of the Northern Elders Forum, or Arewa Consultative Forum, is most obnoxious and reprehensible.”