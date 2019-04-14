<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Rev. Adedoyin Adeyinka, the Senior Pastor in-charge, House of Truth Church, has urged Christians to be good ambassadors of God on earth.

Adeyinka made the call during a Palm Sunday service in Abuja.

In his charge with the theme: “The Manifestation of the Sons of God” and reading from the book of Psalms 82:6, Adeyinka said Christians needed to be good representatives of God in their day to day living in order to free those that oppressed by the devil.

According to him, believers are not to be afraid of the devil and his activities, but to trample on it and free those that are oppressed of the devil.

He said that God designed and birthed the church with power to command things to happen, healing the sick and not to beg situations to happen.

He said God had given his children power to do exactly what Jesus Christ did while on earth, adding that the devil knew the power a believer carried and that was why he was always challenging that power.

“The problem of the church today is that it does not love the truth and that is why it cannot do what it desires to do as sons of God.

“The church needs to stand up and follow the way of the truth, knowing that believers are gods on earth,” he said.

According to Adeyinka, the role of a believer here on earth is to free people from the oppression of the devil because God hates oppression.

He, however, appealed to believers to motivate themselves to love the truth of the word of God and not just play religion.

Adeyinka also urged believers to arise and take up their rightful places in the country, seeing themselves as God’s ambassadors.