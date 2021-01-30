



Sunmade Akin-Olugbade, the economist brother of late socialite and businessman, Bolu Akin-Olugbade, has alleged that the family had to cough up N10m before his brother could be allocated a bed space at a hospital in Lagos to be treated for Covid-19.

Unfortunately, the Rolls Royce connoisseur gave up the ghost.

Speaking to Asabe Afrika TV, Sunmade said his billionaire brother who had been away for most of 2020, arrived Nigeria from London in October hale and hearty and began attending parties against his advice. Bolu he said, would always dismiss his worries by telling him he had his face mask on.





He said Bolu was doing fine until New Year’s Eve when he complained that he was feeling unwell. He was initially sent some bitter kola and ginger among other local herbs but it was his breathing difficulties that deteriorated his situation, even after cylinders of oxygen were taken to him at home to ameliorate his situation.

He eventually had to be rushed to the hospital in an ambulance. Upon arrival at the hospital, they could not get a bed space for him despite his personality and net worth. And it wasn’t until N10m was paid to the hospital did they consider him.

But despite the money, the hospital couldn’t do much as Bolu who had a doctorate degree in Law from Cambridge University, gave up the ghost.