PACAC: Nigerian judiciary slowing fight against corruption

Executive Secretary, Presidential Advisory Committee on Anti Corruption, (PACAC), Prof Sadiq Isah, has said that the country needs a reliable judicial system to ensure a corruption-free nation.

Prof. Isah while speaking with journalists in Abuja yesterday stressed that there must be a judiciary system that is willing to cooperate and deliver its mandate without fear or favour before democracy can be sustained.

He explained that, for the country to put a proper fight against corruption, certain things need to be in place while listing that a decent and corruption-free judiciary, due process, and respect for the judiciary were all that was needed.

“But my view is that there are certain things that need to be put in place, this includes getting a very decent judiciary, there must be due process and respect for the judiciary in this democracy. The judiciary should set an example by being corruption-free.

“If we have a judiciary that will cooperate and deliver on its mandates that will help and ensure that justice is delivered to those convicted of corruption, not technicalities or elitism, not grandstanding.

“There are some lawyers who have turned the issues of corruption into business. You won’t see them acting unless it is a high profile corruption case.

They hide under human rights and civil liberties nonsense.

“I feel that for democracy in the 21st century, to make success it needs to tidy up the society, you need to have a decent, workable, operational, functional and protective judiciary, so that everybody should know that there is a certainty, predictability and reliable adjudication, people would be careful. If we have had the cooperation of the judiciary from 2015 to date, we would have thousands of convictions, ” he said.

He further stated that the values of the people have been eroded, which is the very reason corruption has continued to bedevil the country.

He said that situations where the judiciary was unable to give justice as at when due was bound to pose a big problem in the fight against corruption.

He added that since 2015 the country has been facing the problems of a non-functional judiciary system noting that this has worsened adjudication and conviction of cases and worked against the fight against corruption.

“But in a situation where you have a bad bunch of people who are unable to give justice as at when due then it is a very big problem in the fight against corruption.

“This is what we have faced since 2015, the culprits are there, the evidence is there, then you keep wondering what are the lawyers and judges doing,” he added.

He commended the present administration’s efforts to ensure a working judiciary system noting that since 2015 to date the Presidential Advisory Committee on Anti Corruption which was set up to proffer advice on ways to tackle corruption in the country has done a lot in this course.

He further stated, “on the fight against corruption you can see that we are making progress though somewhere we are failing and in-between failing and success”.