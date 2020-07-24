



The Oyo State Road Transport Management Authority (OYTMA) has reeled out advisories to commercial and private vehicle owners in the state on precautionary measures aimed at preventing incessant break-down of vehicles as a result of a heavy downpour in recent days and the attendant flooding that affected the free flow of traffic across major roads and highways.

Disclosing this on Friday morning at the OYRTMA administrative Headquarters, Agodi, Ibadan, the Executive Chairman, Mogaji (Dr.) Akin Fagbemi said not less than twenty-five (25) commercial and privately owned broken-down vehicles were rescued and towed to safety by his men as a result of the heavy rain that caused flooding.

In his words, “the recently experienced heavy downpour of rain across the country has numerous impacts on each State and different economic sector, while it may be a blessing to farmers and those in the agro-allied professions, it is obviously a tough period for road users, both private and commercial, as the flood apparently deters free movement of vehicles, thereby causing terrific traffic loggerheads and break-downs on our roads.





“This is what we are presently experiencing in some parts of Oyo State and we implore all our road users to drive with extra care and carry out routine maintenance such as ensuring wipers are in good working conditions to enhance visibility and that vehicle’s breaking systems are in perfect operational condition.

”We want to add that those who could not drive efficiently well during the time of rain are advised to drive very slowly at comfortable speed or should be courageous enough to pull-over at a safe spot till the rain subsides.”

“On Tuesday, we rescued a total of twenty-five broken-down vehicles at different locations across the State, with six, eight, two and four at Dugbe, Academy-Challenge, Mokola and Iwo-Road respectively in Ibadan while two others were rescued in Oyo town and another two in Saki.

“We hereby seize this opportunity to call on owners of these vehicles to come and retrieve them at our offices closest to the scene of breakdown or visit our administrative headquarters in Ibadan for further enquiries.

“It is our hope that as a proactive agency of government, we shall always work to maintain the low accident index in the State, even in the face of the current downpour of rain,” the OYRTMA boss said.