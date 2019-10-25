<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, said on Thursday that he would run the affairs of the State like an open book throughout his tenure.

Governor Makinde, who stated this while receiving a delegation from the Commercial Service of the United States of America’s Consular-General’s office in Lagos, said his administration would remain accountable to the people throughout his tenure.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Taiwo Adisa, indicated that the US delegation was led by the Commercial Attache to the US Consular, Christine Kelley.

According to the statement, Governor Makinde also expressed the readiness of his administration to decisively execute the four-point Service Agenda of his government, which he said rests on the four pillars of education, security, health and economic expansion through agriculture and its value chain.

The Governor also stated that his administration was ready to collaborate with any organisation, body or country to develop the State, saying: “Most importantly, Oyo State is open for business and transparency is our watchword. We are holding ourselves accountable to inform the people of what we are doing and also for them challenge us.

“A lot of things are opaque in this environment. We are holding people to their words and we also want them to hold us by our words. We want to get to a point where they can read us like an open book and that is what we desire for Oyo State.”

Makinde also stated that his administration would vigorously execute its four-point service agenda in order to expand the economy of the state and improve the standard and quality of living of its people.

He said: “We are focused on four major pillars for this administration. Education is really key for us, because we believe that when you give knowledge to the people, that is the surest way to take them out of poverty. This has been my own experience.

“It was because of the education I received that gave me the opportunity to engage with the world. It is the same opportunity we are trying to give to the people of Oyo State.

“On health and security, we believe that health is wealth and that it is only in a safe environment that there can be productivity and thriving investments. And the last is how to expand our economy. We don’t have crude oil in Oyo State but we do have a large expanse of land and it is all arable. This state is as big as Belgium and our vegetation from the Northern part of the state is derived Savannah. All the way down to the South, where we have rain forests, every inch of our land can be cultivated.

“An educated mind, a healthy body operating in a safe and secure environment will definitely expand the economy.”

Kelley had earlier told the Governor that the visit was meant to establish a bilateral trade between the US and Oyo State in the area of healthcare delivery, education, security and Arts and Culture.

She added that that the Consular was in charge of trade promotions of the US Government, especially with countries with which it had trade relations, from multinational to small and medium enterprises.

She stated further the consulate was ready to partner Oyo State in all the areas earlier mentioned in order to promote the bilateral trade and develop the State.