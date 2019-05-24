<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Workers in Oyo State on Friday commenced an indefinite strike action.

This followed a memo released to all members of the Nigeria Labour Congress and its affiliate unions to commence strike with immediate effect.

A memo dispatched late Thursday to workers by the state Secretary of the NLC, Mohamed Ibrahim, expressly stated the action would be in force until further notice.

A three-paragraph statement made available to journalists and titled “commencement of indefinite strike”, read as follows:

“It is highly unfortunate that the state government has decided to write us without finding concrete solutions to the deteriorating plight of workers in Oyo state.

“Consequently, in line with the notice earlier served on the government, all workers should embark on an indefinite strike from midnight of Thursday, 23 May 2019

“The strike will remain in force until further directives are conveyed,” Ibrahim stated.

Speaking with newsmen on Friday evening, Ibrahim said, “I can tell you categorically that the strike is in full compliance.”