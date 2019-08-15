<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Oyo State has warned business organisations that built on the mandatory setbacks on major roads to pay for the spaces or have them taken over.

Its Internal Revenue Service (OYSIRS) Executive Chairman, Aremo John Adeleke, gave the warning yesterday.

He said the state government was not happy with the attitude of most organisations using these spaces for failing to meet their financial obligations despite being served many demand notices by the Board of Internal Revenue (BIR).

Adeleke spoke with reporters in his office after an enforcement exercise by the OYSIRS and the Ministry of Environment and Water Resources.

He stated that for government to be able to provide amenities, organisations and other business owners needed to remit taxes, levies and dues to the rightful place as part of their civic duties.

He said: “Setbacks in public places are government properties and to use them, there should be payment for temporary use of such places. Most organisations have taken this for granted for so long and that is what necessitated our action at this point.

“The focus of the first phase of the enforcement exercise is on the banking industry. After that, we will move to other sub-sectors. The government will recover the setbacks unless those affected do what is required.

“In the past, series of correspondence, plea and stakeholders meeting with those concerned yielded no response. Also, the second phase will come soonest and will reach others that refused to comply with the payment option.”

Appreciating those that complied, the executive chairman implored other business owners and individuals with outstanding taxes, levies, charges and fees to pay up so as to forestall drastic step against them.

Among areas covered during the exercise are Total Garden, Agodi and Bodija – all within Ibadan metropolis.