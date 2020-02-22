<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Oyo State Government has warned event planners, owners of event centres, religious centres and club owners to desist from indiscriminate closure of public roads, noting that it intensifies gridlocks on roads around them.

The Executive Chairman, Oyo State Road Transport Management Authority, Dr. Akin Fagbemi said this yesterday, when he led a special operations team to commence enforcement against the unauthorized, deliberate and willful blockade of government roads for social events across the State.

Dr. Akin Fagbemi, shortly after the enforcement exercise disclosed that, “the present administration under the visionary leadership of Engr. Seyi Makinde, completely frowns at the willful disregard to extant laws and regulations guiding the usage of public facilities including roads and other infrastructures.

“Today, we are commencing full enforcement against this act and we are starting at the Oluyole Estate axis of Ibadan Metropolis where some individuals are used to deliberate blockage of government owned roads”, he said.





The Executive Chairman further posited that “the rampant case of unauthorized blockade of government roads across the State is a punishable offence that attract penalties as spelt out in the Oyo State Road Traffic Management Authority Act 2009.

Henceforth, the State Government would descend heavily on any individual or groups who willfully barricade any government roads thereby creating avoidable traffic loggerheads at strategic positions across the State”.

He however said it is expected of any individual or group who must for any reason whatsoever block any government road to first seek permission from the state government who would through OYRTMA, assess the resultant impact of such blockade and provide alternative route for commuters along the axis.

“Any person caught in the act would be made to face the full wrath of the law”, Dr. Fagbemi concluded.