



The Eleyele Water Front at Eleyele area of Ibadan will soon become a tourists attraction site that will host many lovers of nature from across the world.

The Waterfront will be a haven and adventure as a tourism destination in the heart of the city of Ibadan, a location for events, school trips, individuals, families, friends, churches, and corporate relaxation spot, where people will go to relax and rejuvenate.

This is in accordance with the Oyo State Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde’s commitment towards developing tourist attraction in the State.

Oyo state Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr. Wasiu Olatubosun, made this disclosure during the 2021 World Theatre Day, organized by the Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Producers Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN), Oyo State Chapter, which held at the Race Course Center, Adamashingba, Ibadan, on Saturday.

Dr. Olatubosun said all merchineries were in place to develop a Tourist City in Ibadan, where the State will be transformed, using the Eleyele waterfront.

The Commissioner explained that before December, the Tourism City at Eleyele Dam would be operational, assuring that other notable dams in the State would also be developed with the procurement of modern boats for transportation on the watersfronts in place.

“By December, the Eleyele Waterfront will be a beehive of recreational activities as it would have opened to tourists from home and abroad for relaxation and rejuvenation of bodies and souls.

“Works are on to turn this vast water body to revenue-generating point for the government and the people of the State that are into hospitality and entertainment of tourists.

“The waterfront will serve the purposes, it has been there for so long without us tapping its potentials all the while, the present administration has taken interest in it and it will soon be in operation.”





He confirmed the support of a number of conglomerates on the new development, while reinstating the commitment of Governor Seyi Makinde to promoting the Cultural heritage of the people and developing tourism potentials, which informed organizing the upcoming ‘Omituntun Festival of Culture-Tourism in the State, which said would involve all the local government administrations across the State through various competitions.

The Commissioner encouraged the Theatre Arts Practitioners to support the Engineer Seyi Makinde’s administration and always embrace unity and cooperation among themselves and other theatre groups.

Earlier in his goodwill address, the National President of ‘TAMPAN’, Otunba Bolaji Amusan (Mr Latin), represented by Mr. Yemi Amodu, the National Officer in charge of National Research and Documentation, encouraged members to always embark on researches, innovations, self improvement for adequate future plans.

Amodu, who described Oyo State as true pacesetter and a home for human development, urged the practitioners especially, youths to improve on their diction, and manner of articulation in their various projects.

The TAMPAN Governor, Oyo State Chapter, Nollywood Actress, Rose Odika, speaking on the theme for the occasion, ‘Theatre and Culture of Peace’, encouraged the members to always showcase love, unity, cooperation in both their works, ways of life, urging them as image makers of the world to always sue for peace and harmony in the State.

Odika however called on the government to save the industry from piracy, urging the Federal Task Force on Piracy to be more proactive in dealing with culprits of pirates, urging the government to support the industry with fund.

The Oyo State Coordinator, Nigerian Copyright Commission, Mrs. Olabisi Ogundiran, expressed her delight on the celebration of the 2021 World Theatre Day, urged the practitioners to painstakingly follow necessary procedures that would enhance their copyrighs and avoid being exploited as right owners.

Other notable dignitaries at the event include, Chief Samson Eluwole, a renowned artist, Mr Yomi Duro Ladiipo, TAMPAN Deputy Governor, Alhaji Akeem Adebayo, National Social Director, TAMPAN, members of the State TAMPAN Executive and host of others.