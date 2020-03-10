<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Aimed at equipping its workforce with digital skills, the Oyo state government, on Tuesday, began three days training for 600 civil servants in the state.

Gathered at Simeon Adebo Staff Development Centre, the state secretariat, Ibadan, the civil servants on Grade Level 07-12, took courses on the use of applications and other digital resources for data analysis and research, effective use of digital skill tools, cloud storage, and identity security.

Opening the sessions, state Commissioner for Establishment and Training, Professor Dahud Shangodoyin said the training was in line with the government’s action plan mandating civil servants to be able to utilize basic level digital skills to carry out everyday tasks, evaluate data for policymaking and service delivery.

Noting the increasing impact of digitization on today’s workplace, he pointed out that the training was to ensure that civil servants have the necessary competencies and are efficient in service delivery.

He assured of the commitment of the Governor Seyi Makinde administration towards having a motivated workforce by skills gap interventions, training, and retraining.





“Digitization is transforming our society and the way we work. Today, everyone needs digital skills to fully participate and reap the benefits of our digital society.

“Modernising public administration through digital tools and upskilling the civil servants to use these tools is part of the government’s action plan.

“The determination of this administration is to ensure that civil servants have the necessary and most efficient skills to carry out their job.

“In this 21st century, the importance of digital skills in service delivery cannot be overemphasized.

“The government’s efforts are towards mobilizing civil servants to acquire skills relevant to propel our dear state to greatness.

“The ministry will continue to identify the skill gaps of all categories of staff and ensure they are addressed either through direct intervention or through Public-Private partnership to train and retrain civil servants,” Shangodoyin said.

Some of the trained civil servants to include Olona Adeoba of the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology and Adeoye Kikelomo of the Ministry of Public Works and Transport posited that the training will go a long way in equipping them with needed skills in today’s increasingly digitized workplace.