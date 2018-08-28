All is now set for the investiture of the Oyo State Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, as the Grand Patron of the Oyo State chapter of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria.

A press statement signed by Oyo SWAN Chairman Mr Niyi Alebiosu and the Association’s Secretary Mr Adewale Tijani, disclosed that the investiture is coming up on Monday 3rd of September 2018 at the Governor’s Office, Secretariat, Ibadan.

Explaining why the Governor was appointed as the Grand Patron of Oyo SWAN, the State Chairman of the body of Sports Writers, Mr Niyi Alebiosu said Governor deserved the honour because of his innovation in sports and the administration’s unprecedented steps developing sustainable super structures for the development of sports in the state, in spite of financial obstacles limiting the capability of the state government.

Alebiosu recalled that the present administration in the state created a unique ,conducive forum for football fans in the state to enjoy the thrills and frills of the 2019 World Cup held in Russia with the establishment of a large viewing centre, first of its kind at the Lekan Salami stadium where fans watched all games of the mundial with pleasure.

“Governor Ajimobi, through the State Commissioner for Youth and Sports Mr Yomi Oke, gave us the pleasure to watch all the World Cup games free of charge in a very conducive atmosphere befitting the VIPs”, the Oyo SWAN Chairman pointed out.

He also reminded the sports fans and stakeholders that the same Governor approved the renovations of Lekan Salami stadium for the people of the state to enjoy it better.