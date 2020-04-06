<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Oyo State House of Assembly Speaker, Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin, has said the news of the recovery of the Governor Seyi Makinde from coronavirus is the most cheering news of the year to the people of the state.

The speaker further said the news is a testament that the people in the South West, and indeed Nigeria are serving a faithful God.

Ogundoyin stated this in a statement on Monday following the announcement of the recovery of the Governor from the deadly virus.

Hon Ogundoyin said the people of Oyo State awoke to the good news of Governor Seyi Makinde’s complete cure of Covid-19 on Monday having tested negative twice to the virus after receiving treatment.

The announcement was made on the Governor’s Twitter handle on Sunday night

Governor Makinde had tested positive to the virus few days ago and had been isolated for treatment.





The Oyo State Speaker said it was heartwarming and praiseworthy to hear that the People’s Governor has received divine healing and will take full charge of affairs again as the number one citizen of the pacesetter state.

He noted that the prayers of the good people of Oyo State who trusted Engr Seyi Makinde with their mandate and who have been enjoying good governance and masses oriented policies of the Governor have been answered by God with his recovery from the dreaded virus.

”The miraculous healing of our dear Governor is a prayer answered and a manifestation of the fact that the seed of good governance sowed by God in the state will be nurtured to fruition by His grace. We are happy in Oyo state that our hope and glory has been restored and that our Government has not been put to shame,” the statement said.

While congratulating the Governor on his cure, the Oyo State Speaker used the medium to pray for the speedy recovery of other Nigerians in various isolation centers across the country.