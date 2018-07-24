Mr Olagunju Ojo, Speaker, Oyo State House of Assembly, has assured pensioners in the state of passage of laws that will improve their welfare.

He gave this assurance during a courtesy call on him by the executives of the Nigerian Union of Pensioners (NUP), Oyo State Council, on Tuesday in Ibadan.

The Speaker, who expressed deep concern over the plight of pensioners across the country , and Oyo State in particular, said that the legislators would ensure quick passage of the 2018 Pensions’ Amendment Bill.

Ojo said that the bill was due for third reading in the state House of Assembly.

The speaker informed the pensioners of the efforts of the state governor, Abiola Ajimobi, to ameliorate the suffering of pensioners and civil servants in the state through various welfare programmes.

He enjoined the senior citizens to support the All Progressives Congress (APC) government in the state in its determination to change the negative narratives about the Nigerian polity.

Earlier, the state Chairman, Nigeria Union of Pensioners, Mr Gbadegesin Akande and his Secretary, Mr Olusegun Abatan commended the lawmakers for showing concern for the plights of pensioners in the state.

They called on the legislators not to relent in enacting laws that would put smiles on the faces of the populace, especially the pensions’ law before them.