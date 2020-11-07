



The Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force has directed the management of schools, workplaces and religious centres to ensure strict compliance with the COVID-19 protocols to curtail the spread of the disease.

The task force, in a statement signed by Taiwo Adisa, Chief Press Secretary to Governor Seyi Makinde, indicated that this became necessary following the discovery of a COVID-19 case in a tertiary institution in the state.

It said the Emergency Operations Centre shut down the affected tertiary institution to keep the staff, students and the general public safe, following which the EOC began contact tracing.





The statement partly read, “The government of Oyo State wishes to draw the attention of the general public to the recent resurgence of cases of coronavirus in the state. Many of these cases were discovered in closed space settings such as offices and workplaces.

“A reported case within a tertiary educational institution had also resulted in more cases being discovered through contact tracing. The state government has taken appropriate steps to lock the institution to prevent further spread and put in place other preventive measures.

“In Oyo State, the slogan has been ‘own your action.’ It is expected that everyone of us takes responsibility for our actions in this pandemic as such actions will have a collective impact on our lives.”