



The Oyo State Government, on Saturday, said it has sealed five private health facilities in Saki and Ibadan metropolis over unprofessional and illegal practices.

As contained in a statement by State Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr Wasiu Olatunbosun, the facilities were found culpable for engagement of quack staffers, lack of approval of premises, poor hospital setting among other acts capable of compromising the health status of patients.

State Commissioner for Health, Dr Bashir Bello, who led the task force, decried the lackadaisical attitude of some owners of private health facilities in the State, reiterating that the government would not tolerate quackery in the health sector.

Bello, who spoke through the Director of Secondary Health Care and Training in the ministry, Dr Wale Falana, said the poised to promote good practices and ensure quality health care delivery across the state.





Bello noted that most of the facilities visited by the task force operated without qualified personnel cum scientific orientation which led to the closure of three facilities in Ibadan and two at Saki, while preference was given to facilities that had commenced registration.

“These people are practising quackery and are killing people. They are not qualified, the environment is not good, no qualified personnel, no scientific orientation, nothing, they are just doing what they like and putting people’s lives in danger.

“In Saki, one of them was using a room where people are living to operate. As we know that one of the pillars of this present administration is health, we are not compromising this. We need to move and make sure our people are been well taken care of by qualified personnel, with good facilities,” Bello said.

He admonished the people of the state to be vigilant and at all times patronise government-accredited private health facilities, which would have Oyo State government-accredited logo displayed.

He, however, assured reopening the concerned facilities the moment their owners fulfil all requirements.