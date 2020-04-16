<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Sen. Kola Balogun (PDP-Oyo South) has described as unfortunate the fire which engulfed a section of the popular Dugbe market on Wednesday.

A statement signed by his media aide, Rotimi Johnson, and made available to newsmen on Thursday in Ibadan, also quoted the federal lawmaker as pledging a N1million donation to victims.

Newsmen report that no fewer than 19 shops and a water factory were affected in the incident.

The statement said that Balogun’s delegation led by Omilabu Gandhi also visited the scene of the incident alongside Mr Slaku Lugard, the Zonal Coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).





It quoted Balogun, who spoke through Gandhi, as saying that he had approached NEMA immediately the news of the incident broke.

He said that the NEMA Director-General had commenced action to ameliorate the impact of the incident on the victims of the inferno.

“I will send the sum of one million naira to a designated account as immediate palliative, while they evaluate the extent of the damage,” he said.

The lawmaker also promised to take follow up action with NEMA to work on the prevention of a recurrence.