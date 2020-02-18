<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Oyo State government said on Monday that four contracts would be terminated for failing to meet up with the performance specifications and schedule.

Prof. Raphael Afonja, the State Commissioner for Public Works and Transports, made this known in Ibadan.

It was reported that Governor Seyi Makinde recently said that the administration was compiling the list of non-performing contractors in the state.

He lamented the agony being experienced by people living in the affected areas where road construction works were ongoing.





Speaking with newsmen on the ongoing road projects in the state, Afonja said: “We have got complaints across the state about the pace and quality of work done by these contractors.”

“Governor Makinde also inspected the pace of work during the day and even in the night.

“I can tell you now that termination notice will soon be given to four non-performing contractors.

“Complaints have come from across the state and when we came on board, we had to do a contract review and we realised that the quality of work done by some of these contractors was poor.”