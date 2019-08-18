<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A federal lawmaker under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the House of Representatives in Oyo State, Hon. Shina Abiola Peller, representing Iseyi/Kajola/Itesiwaju/Iwajowa federal constituency of Oyo State, has empowered about 120 graduate farmers in the state with over N50 million as part of efforts to improve the economic well being of the people.

The lucky farmers who were selected from four local government areas of Oyo State (Iseyi/Kajola/Itesiwaju/Iwajowa federal constituency) were to be paid the sum of N80,000 each for every six weeks for upward of one year to assist the beneficiaries in this year’s farming season.

Besides, about 50 people who were into small scale businesses received various items such as generating sets, hair and beauty equipments, grinding machines, and barbing accessories, among others, as part of the economic empowerment programme of the lawmaker to boost businesses and enhance the peoples’ economic power.

The reps member, who hosted a mammoth crowd of guests at Iseyin Multipurpose Hall, yesterday, at the inaugural town hall meeting to keep the people abreast of his activities at the red chamber, said the economic empowerment programme was in fulfilment of his campaign promises to the people of his constituency.

He said the donations, two months after assumption of office, were just a tip of the iceberg, adding that in the next few years, the people would feel the real dividends of democracy after unfolding his programmes under the Shina Ayo Empowerment Programme (SAEP).

Peller further informed the gathering that SAEP is currently working on a project titled “Blue print for the development of modern Oke Ogun”, to address the challenges of industrialisation, education, health, and infrastructure facing the constituency.

In attendance were leaders of the APC in the state, community leaders, artisans, market men and women, and farmers, amongst others.

He further expressed warm appreciation to the people of his constituency for giving him and his party to represent them in the national assembly, and promised to do his best to uplift the living standard of the people.

However, he disclosed that he is working on a bill to create another constituency out of the current one following the unprecedented growth of the population and huge landmass of the four local government areas that make up his constituency.