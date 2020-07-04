



Oyo state has recorded it first COVID-19 patient delivery at the Olodo Infectious Disease Centre in Ibadan.

The State Gov. Seyi Makinde, made this known via his official Twitter, @seyiamakinde on Saturday.

Makinde, however, said the state recorded two additional deaths from the dreaded coronavirus, increasing the total death toll in the state to 14.

“We had our first COVID-19 patient delivery at the Infectious Disease Centre, Olodo, mother and baby are doing well.

“The COVID-19 confirmation tests for 19 suspected cases came back positive.





The cases based on Local Government Areas are from Ibadan South East (3), Ibadan North (3), Akinyele (3), Lagelu (2), Oluyole (2), Ibadan North West (2), Egbeda (1), Ido (1), Ona Ara (1), and Oyo East (1) Local Government Areas.

“So, the total number of confirmed cases in Oyo State now is 1, 451.

“Sadly, we had two COVID-19-related deaths. So, the total number of deaths in Oyo state is 14.

“Please call the Emergency Operations Centre on 08095394000 | 08095863000 | 08078288999 | 08078288800, if you have any COVID-19 symptoms: cough, fever, tiredness, body ache, loss of smell/taste and shortness of breath,” he said.