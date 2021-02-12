



Oyo State has recorded one more death from the COVID-19 pandemic and 50 new infections according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) data released on Thursday night.

Newsmen report that the new figures raised the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state to 6,124 and the death toll to 94.





The NCDC tally for Feb. 11 indicated that the state held the fifth spot for confirmed coronavirus cases with Lagos, FCT, Plateau and Kaduna States leading in the first four positions respectively.

As at the time of filling this report, the state had recorded 4,267 recoveries while 1,763 people are currently on admission according to the NCDC tally.