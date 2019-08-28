<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Oyo State government has approved the procurement of 100 units of Kia Rio automatic transmission executive patrol vehicles for security operatives.

The council, at its maiden State Executive Council Meeting, also approved the distribution of 1.7 million books to 463,801 public school students.

The cost implication of the vehicles was put at N832,650,000 and that of the books stands at N447,257,384.

The meeting was chaired by Governor Seyi Makinde and attended by Deputy Governor Rauf Olaniyan, Secretary to the State Government Mrs. Olubamiwo Adeosun, Head of Service Mrs. Amidat Agboola, newly sworn in 17 commissioners.

It was held at the Executive Chamber of the Governor’s office, Agodi Secretariat, Ibadan.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr. Wasiu Olatunbosun, who was accompanied by his counterparts at the Ministry of Works and Transport, Professor Raphael Afonja, said the approvals were given in line with Makinde’s campaign promises.

Olatunbosun noted that the decision to give the free books and other writing materials is to complement the earlier decision to scrap educational levies imposed on students and parents by past administration as a way of reducing out of school pupils.

According to him, junior school students comprising those from Basic one to nine (formerly primary one to Junior Secondary School three), whose total number was put at 252,644, will get six copies of 60 leaves notebook each. Those in the senior school (senior secondary school one to three), who are 211, 157, will also get six copies of 80 leaves notebook each.

He explained that the student statistics was according to the enrollment for the 2019/2020 academic session obtained from the State Universal Education Board (SUBEB)

Olatunbosun added that the decision on the procurement of the vehicles was arrived at after the last security meeting where the need for more security patrol vehicles was identified.

He assured that since the decisions have gotten the approval of the state executive council, each item will be delivered, adding that the books will be ready for distribution before the schools resume for the next academic session in about two weeks.

To ensure the functionality and durability of the vehicles to be given the security operatives, Olatunbosun noted that the government has also reached an agreement with the vehicle dealer and supplier to open up a service centre in the state to provide jobs for the people and open a market.

The vehicles will be supplied by Messrs Dana Motors, the major distributor of KIA products.

Makinde has also encouraged his exco members to challenge his views when he presents them.

Makinde said he too will not fail from doing same in a bid to arrive at a robust decision in the interest of the people.

The governor gave the advice in his remarks at the maiden meeting of the State Executive Council members at the Executive Chamber of the Governor’s office, Agodi, Secretariat.

Makinde urged the cabinet members to be passionate about their contributions, reminding them that they are only privileged to serve the people of the state in their various capacities.