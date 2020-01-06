<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Oyo State Police command on Monday decorated eleven newly promoted officers to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) and Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) respectively.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Shina Olukolu, while decorating the officers at the command headquarters, Eleyele, Ibadan described their promotion as a reward for diligent service, urging other officers to emulate them.

According to him, five officers were promoted from the post of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), and six Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) to Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP).

He called on the newly promoted officers to always remain committed to the objectives of the Inspector General of Police in ensuring protection of lives and properties.

“We thank the IGP for giving us the platform in 2019 in terms of equipment, personnel and welfare under the able supervision of Assistant Inspector General of Police, Leye Oyebade, we shall continue to thrive to do more in 2020.

“We thank the IGP for being gracious for the recommendation of our officers to the Police Service Commission (PSC), this has served as a leap to the work of our officers.

Speaking on behalf of the newly promoted officers, DCP Akorh Gabriel expressed appreciation to the IG and the Police Service Commission PSC for considering them worthy of the promotion.