Oyo: No plans to ban movement of trucks, heavy-duty vehicles during daytime

The Oyo State Government has refuted media reports making the rounds that it was planning to ban the movement of trucks and heavy-duty vehicles during the daytime, in the state.

Seyi Adeleye, Special Adviser to Governor Seyi Makinde on Infrastructure, said the government had not banned trucks and heavy-duty vehicles, stressing that the state’s transport policy was still being fine-tuned.

Adeleye in a statement in Ibadan on Friday said the policy was still in the works and that the media reports on the matter quoted him out of context.

He added that the state government was yet to grant any approval for the restriction of heavy-duty and articulated vehicles.

According to him, all relevant parties will be consulted to enable the development of a perfect workable plan.

The special adviser explained that the only thing he told journalists was that the current administration would “work out a plan that would be comfortable to road users.

“And at the same time capable of easing traffic congestion and minimising road accidents and fatalities.

“Contrary to the impression created by the news story, truck drivers and others have nothing to fear.

“We are only seeking the best avenue to ensure free-flowing traffic within the state.

“This is the start of a consultative process which will include all stakeholders,” Mr Adeleye said.