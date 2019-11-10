<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Oyo State Government is concluding arrangements to partner with Sterling Bank PLC., to float a Micro-Bus Empowerment Scheme.

Disclosing this at an on-going special training organised by the Oyo State Road Transport Management Authority, OYRTMA, in conjunction with the Oyo State Chapter of the Institute of Road Transport Workers, OYRTMA Chairman, Dr Akin Fagbemi, noted that the government wanted to use the scheme to empower the commercial motorists.

Fagbemi stated, “We are partnering with the Sterling Bank PLC., to float a Micro-Bus Empowerment Scheme to further reduce the level of unemployment and poverty in the State”, adding that over 50 commercial motorists would be trained on road safety regulations and measures to curb accidents on major roads in the state.

OYRTMA commenced the special training session for drivers and motorists drawn across the State on road safety, signs, rules and regulations as well as defensive driving in line with the constitutional responsibilities of the agency enshrined in the Oyo State Road Traffic Management Authority Law, 2009 in sections 16 (a, d, f, n, o, p).

OYRTMA said that the training was aimed at producing better and cautious drivers to reducing road accidents on the state’s highways urging the motorists to be good ambassadors of the Transport Institute and OYRTMA.

He further implored them to put into use all lessons that would be learnt in the course of the training, saying “this training is for the benefit of all road users so as to be familiar with the rules and regulations guiding the usage of highways and driving in the state”.

“We are working to put the incidents of traffic accidents to the lowest degree and make the state a good example to others in the area of traffic regulation compliance and discipline”, he added.