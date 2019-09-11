<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Oyo State government has said it was ready to use interface programs and different open fora to deepen democratic tenets and provide more opportunities for the people to interact and access their representatives in government.

This was disclosed by the State Commissioner for Information, Culture, Mass Mobilization and Tourism, Dr. Wasiu Olatunbosun, at a One day Forum on Citizens’ Conversation with Elected Officials, organized by the National Orientation Agency at Ibadan on Tuesday.

Olatunbosun who was represented by the Director, Public and Grassroots Enlightenment in the Ministry of Information, Culture, Mass Mobilization and Culture, Mr Solomon Ayoade, hinted that government communication should rather flow from bottom-top rather than from top-bottom in order to carry the populace along in government decisions and policy matters.

The forum which attracted top government functionaries and head of agencies like the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Oyo State, Barrister Mutiu Agboke, Director, National Orientation Agency, Oyo State office, Mrs Dolapo Dosunmu, among other personalities was witnessed by other lawmakers, religious leaders, military and paramilitary personnel and community leaders was targeted at taking governance to the people for better interaction.

Olatunbosun said “Governor Makinde’s administration is people-focused. This administration’s programs and policies are tailored to meet people’s yearnings and expectations as we all know government cannot go to individual household to inquire about their needs, which makes this forum most important. The government will engage the people at every point along the way and that is why we are so happy to be part of this engagement. It is a welcome idea and it is in tandem with what our administration holds as sacrosanct to keep people abreast of our agenda and actions as well as to get feedback. Good governance requires bottom-up information flow and we are making use of this approach to know what the people want in particular communities instead of engaging in uniform projects across the State”.

Speaking at the event, Barrister Agboke noted that the interface programme was appropriate and timely as elected political officers would know the need of their people through interaction with the people that voted them into offices.

In his remark, the Speaker, of Oyo State House of Assembly, Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin, who was represented by Hon. Akintunde from Lagelu State Constituency revealed that seventeen motions had been passed by the State Assembly in just 100days in office to ensure good governance and sustainable development.