The Otunba Gani Adams faction of the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC), Oyo State chapter, has commended all South West governors and the Inspector General of Police (IGP) for securing regional peace.

Speaking with reporters in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, over the weekend, OPC state coordinator Rotimi Olumo said that Nigeria’s southwestern region is the most peaceful in the country.

Olumo added that the wealth of experience of IGP Mohammed Adamu since he assumed office has assisted the South West a lot.

Olumo commended the IGP on his handling of issue of domestic security, predicting that very soon acute insecurity will become a thing of the past.

He added that the joint effort of all governors in the South West west will change things for better.

“We should appreciate this governors because, despite the fact that they are not from the same party, they still speak in one voice. We OPC members in Oyo State appreciates Governor Seyi Makinde for this,” Olumo said.

The integration of the Gani Adams faction of the OPC into the security network of the country, Olumo said, shows that the police is committed to ending insecurity in Nigeria, saying that the OPC will give the necessary support to the police in combating crime in the country.

He maintained that the Aare Onakankanfo, Iba Gani Adams, will finetune methods and strategies that will assist the police, adding that Adams will not disappoint Yorubas as their Warlord.

Olumo went on to disclose that the Aare Onakankanfo has mandated all state executives of OPC to start work with immediate effect, saying that both the police and OPC are partners in progress.

He said the Adams has the interest of Yorubas at heart and that the security of the South West, the ancestral land of the Yorubas, is of great importance to him.