<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A combined team of Oyo State officials as well as officers of a private contractor managing refuse collection and disposal in the state, the West African Energy, yesterday stormed major areas of Ibadan to evacuated refuse dumps.

It followed the directive of Oyo state Governor Seyi Makinde that refuse dumps be evacuated within the metropolis.

The teams, who visited major refuse hotspots with earthmoving machines, evacuated debris and warned residents to desist from indiscriminate dumping of refuse.

The evacuation team was led by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Gabriel Oguntola; his counterpart from the Ministry of Information, Dr. Bashir Olanrewaju; Chief Operating Officer, West African Energy Mrs. Ololade Oresanya and others.

Speaking during the evacuation exercise at Gege River in Ayeye area of Ibadan, Oguntola urged market women and inhabitants of areas close to major markets to see a clean environment as a precursor to good health.

He said: “Governor Makinde has proclaimed zero-tolerance to indiscriminate dumping of refuse in the state and the committee charged with this assignment has commenced the evacuation of refuses at Gege River in Ayeye market, which has been filled up with heaps of refuse and waste.

“We appeal to the traders and the people residing in the area to support the government in its bid to make the Oyo State clean and habitable to prevent any outbreak of epidemic and other communicable diseases that might be contacted from an unhealthy environment.”

Olanrewaju told reporters that preparation was already in top gear to engage stakeholders to proffer waste disposal techniques and as a means of constant interface with the government on the issue of sanitation to avoid outbreak of disease that might be associated with indiscriminate refuse disposal.

Mrs. Oresanya said her organisation has identified about 30 priority dumping sites in Ibadan that needed immediate evacuation.