The Oyo State NYSC Coordinator, Mrs. Eniola Ambekemo, on Thursday said no fewer than 33 outgoing 2018 Batch C NYSC members out of 4,716 in the state had received extension of service letters.

Ambekemo, who said this in an interview with newsmen in Ibadan, added that 25 of the outgoing members had absconded from service.

She said the offences of corps members whose service year was extended ranged from absenteeism to abscondment from their places of primary assignments.

“However, one of the outgoing corps members, Adebanjo Diekolola, received state award for carrying out medical outreaches, market sensitisation on genotype, and sinking of deep wells at Ogunrinde village, among others.

“We have Fabunmi Tobiloba and David Adayemi, who received commendation certificates: we are proud of you for your various efforts at developing your host communities; well done for exhibiting a high sense of discipline and resilience,” she said.